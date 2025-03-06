Shoshone-Bannock Tribes host annual job fair in Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)– The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Vocational Rehabilitation Program hosted the ninth annual Job and Resource Fair in Fort Hall on Thursday.

The fair featured over 70 local businesses and nonprofits seeking qualified candidates in fields ranging from cosmetology and banking to law enforcement and firefighting.

White Otter Goggles, employment coordinator for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' 477 Human Services program, said he organizes the event every year to help around 400 annual attendees have a better quality of life.

"With the rise of cost of living nowadays, people are out working two different jobs because both of these jobs are not paying equitably," said Otter Goggles. "If you have to look for a better job instead of having two jobs, this would be the spot to find... that one job, that one career that you won't have to have two jobs and may have free time to spend with your family."

Along with representation from local employers, the job fair also offered resume writing assistance programs and a free 'Working Closet' for people to borrow professional clothing for interviews.

For more information on employment resources in the area, you can visit the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' 477 Human Services website.