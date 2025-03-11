Community outraged after Blackfoot students allgedly shout Racial Slurs at Skyline Basketball player

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Students, parents, and community members are outraged over an incident at a Skyline High School basketball game against Blackfoot High School. Parents are expressing their concern over allegations of the rival student section's trash talk turning into racial harassment.

Social media posts detail and witnesses at the game told Local News 8 that a group of teenage boys started shouting racist slurs at Skyline Basket player Zyan Corckett, who is black.

The boys allegedly made crude hand gestures and mimicked "monkey-like" behavior towards the Skyline student.

Comments on social media say this has been an ongoing issue for years at Blackfoot High School, and concerned parents haven't seen the district take action.

The Blackfoot School District issued the following statement in response to the social media attention:

"We found no evidence to support the claim that Blackfoot students directed racial slurs, noises, or gestures at a skyline player... However, we recognized that certain chants and gestures may have been misinterpreted and were not in line with our values of respect and sportsmanship," - Blackfoot School District #55

No disciplinary actions have been taken.

D91 board member Paul Haacke says the community "must do better."

"I can't speak for them (School District #55). I don't know exactly what they've received, but I do know that they have been given information, specifically the names of the students that were involved, and very credible information from students who were also in that group of students who recognized this as wrong. And those students have come forward. They're aware of that. So I hope they will take that information and act accordingly," said Haacke.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Blackfoot School District for comment and is awaiting a response.

On Wednesday evening, Local News 8's Ariel Jensen talks with Zyan's legal guardian about how the experience has affected the young man. This is a developing story that Local News 8 will continue to update.

