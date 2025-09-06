Blackfoot woman wins photography award at East Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A hobbyist photographer from Blackfoot has a lot to be proud of. Debra Hamilton was happily surprised to learn three of her photos were selected to be in the top ten for the Professional Division at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year. One of them even took the Sweepstakes prize.

Her photography journey began just seven years ago after a friend inspired her to look for a good hobby.

“I got an entry level camera and just started learning how to use it,” Hamilton said. “I took some classes from a few people around the area, learning the exposure triangle, all of that basic stuff, and I have just found such joy.”

Hamilton says her passion for photography has inspired her to stay fit and travel more.

After getting her first passport 5 years ago, Hamilton has since gone to Paris, France, and Venice, Italy. She encourages those looking for a hobby to consider a few things.

“Maybe just sit down in a quiet place, do a little meditating about what you like. ‘What do you do? What you watch and look at?’ And that might just open something up in your life.”