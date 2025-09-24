Fish salvage orders ending soon for some Southeast Idaho waters

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region is reminding anglers that fish salvage orders are still in effect for some waters in Franklin and Bingham county but will end in the first half of October.

Fish and Game issued salvage orders for Foster, Glendale, Johnson, and Lamont reservoirs in Franklin County in August and the pond at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot in September.

Under salvage orders, Fish and Game may remove bag, possession, size, or species limits for certain stocked waters to ensure the fish do not go to waste when water is needed elsewhere.

"Salvage orders are related to bodies of water, typically, that are being used for agriculture," said Jennifer Jackson, communications manager for Fish and Game's Southeast Region. "...When there are situations like maybe repairs that need to be done to a reservoir or maybe the water levels are just getting increasingly low because of demands for agriculture, we sometimes will see conditions that are so poor for fish we know the fish aren't going to survive, yet we still want the public to be able to access those fish."

People hoping to take advantage of fish salvage orders are still required to have a valid Idaho fishing license.

Salvage orders for reservoirs in Franklin County will end on October 1 and orders for the pond at Jensen Grove Park will end October 15.

To check specific salvage order rules at water bodies near you, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website.