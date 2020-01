Breaking News

WILSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports Teton Pass has been closed in both directions due to an avalanche.

The closure from WY22 to the Idaho State Line began as of 12:31 p.m. Thursday.

The estimated open time is unknown.

WYDOT said they aren't sure if the cause of the avalanche was natural, but crews are en route to check it out.