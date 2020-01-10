2 arrested after search warrant served

Breaking News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Power County Sheriff’s Office and American Falls Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment in American Falls Friday.

The search warrant was executed in connection to a theft of items from the Power County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Cheyenne Rose Chavez, 31, was identified as a suspect in the theft. Once the search warrant was executed, a male subject identified as Emilio Juan Chavez, 25, was located hiding under a bed in the apartment.

There is a no contact order in place ordering the two to not be in contact with one another.

During the search, controlled substances were also located as well as the stolen items.

Cheyenne was booked into the Power County Jail on felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor violation of a no contact order and misdemeanor petit theft.

Emilio was booked into the Power County Jail on felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor aiding in a misdemeanor.

No further information will be released.