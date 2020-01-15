Crash blocking US 20 lanes east of INL

Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police officers are investigating a crash that is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes on US20 at milepost 273, east of INL.

There is a HazMat team from the INL there, and ISP has HazMat troopers responding.

Police are reporting minor injuries.

The road is currently closed, and ISP asks you use alternate routes of travel.

