Missing Idaho kids’ uncle died of blood clot in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - An autopsy report has revealed that a pulmonary blood clot killed the brother of a woman being detained over the disappearance of her children.

Alex Cox of the Phoenix area died in December, a few months after he fatally shot his sister's estranged husband in what he said was self-defense. Cox's sister is Lori Vallow, who is being detained in Idaho on charges related to the disappearance of her two children.

The autopsy and toxicology reports were released Friday.

Police said months ago that they were investigating Cox's death, but it's unclear if that investigation is ongoing.

Lori Vallow moved last summer from suburban Phoenix to Rexburg and later married Chad Daybell, an author of religious-themed fiction books about prophecies and the end of the world.

Daybell's previous wife, Tammy Daybell, died in mid-October of what her obituary said was natural causes. Vallow's marriage to Chad Daybell two weeks after ! the death raised suspicions among law enforcement and led to the exhumation of Tammy Daybell's remains. The autopsy report has not yet been released.

Vallow and Chad Daybell moved to Hawaii in December, shortly after police went to her apartment in Rexburg to check on the children at the grandparents' request. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were reported missing in September.