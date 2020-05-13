Grand Teton to increase recreational access on May 18

Breaking News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Beginning Monday, May 18, Grand Teton National Park will open recreational access with limited services available to the public. That includes the following:

Primary road access (Teton Park Road, Moose-Wilson Road and North Park Road)

Public restrooms in some areas

Day-use hiking on seasonally-accessible trails

Riverbank and lakeshore fishing

Multi-use pathway system (where free from snow)

Several viewpoints continue to be accessible along US Highway 89/26/191

The following facilities remain closed or services are unavailable at this time:

Park visitor centers

Overnight lodging

Food service

Boating/floating on river and lakes

Marinas

Backcountry permits

Special-use permits

Campgrounds

It is anticipated that expanded recreational access and visitor services will be available as the park continues with a phased opening approach, conditions permitting.

The park is implementing a number of preventive measures to reduce the spread of infectious disease, including prioritizing the hiring of seasonal custodial workers and increased contracted services for cleaning and disinfecting high use areas, and the use of plexiglass panels in locations of high visitor/public interaction such as entrance stations, visitor centers, and permit desks, and providing visitor guidance.

Grand Teton National Park officials will examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. The park continues to work closely with the National Park Service Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

When recreating, the public should follow local area health guidance, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. All park functions will continue to be monitored to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park's website at www.nps.gov/grte/index.htm.

Governor Mark Gordon has welcomed a plan to reopen Grand Teton National Park to the public in phases beginning May 18.

“This is really good news,” Governor Gordon said of the announcement. “But it is important for the public to follow local-area health guidance, use common sense, practice good hygiene principles, maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. Only you can prevent the spread of COVID.”