Bear attacks hiker near Henrys Lake Outlet

Breaking News

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An adult male was attacked by a bear while hiking along the Outlet Overlook Trail at Henrys Lake State Park late Friday afternoon.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports the victim sustained injuries but was able to walk out on his own.

At around 5:30 p.m. he was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Idaho Fish and Game along with Fremont County Deputies have secured the scene and are conducting an investigation of the incident.

No campers are in the area as the campground does not open until May 30, but nearby hikers and anglers are currently being contacted along with nearby residents of the Henrys Lake area.

Henrys Lake State Park remains open to visitors, but trails in the area have been closed.

Officials are asking people to stay out of the area until the investigation is completed and it is deemed safe enough to return.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.