Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old found safe

Breaking News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 12:40 p.m. The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports Gage Thomas Joslin was found safe at 12:20 p.m.

ORIGINAL: An Amber Alert has been activated for a 10-year-old believed to be in imminent danger.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports Gage Thomas Joslin was last seen at 913 E 1230 N Shelley.

Gage Thomas Joslin

Gage is described to be a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 4 foot 8 inches and weighs 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt with a yellow logo.

The sheriff's office said Gage and his non-custodial parent Chelsi Lynn Urias could be traveling in a white Ford Explorer with license plate number 8BMG610. They could possibly be heading to the Idaho Falls area.

Urias is a 32-year-old white female with brown eyes and brown hair that could possibly be dyed blue and cut short. She is 5 foot 5 inches and weighs 155 pounds. Police say she has multiple tattoos.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 208-785-1234 or 911 immediately.