Howe Peak Fire estimated at 100 acres
HOWE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bureau of Land Management reports the Howe Peak Fire is estimated at 100 acres.
It is four miles southwest of Howe.
BLM has six engines and a hand crew on scene.
