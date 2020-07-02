Skip to Content
Breaking News
By
New
today at 3:10 pm
Published 3:15 pm

Howe Peak Fire estimated at 100 acres

Howe Peak Fire from BLM
BLM

HOWE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bureau of Land Management reports the Howe Peak Fire is estimated at 100 acres.

It is four miles southwest of Howe.

BLM has six engines and a hand crew on scene.

This is a breaking story. More details will be updated as they become available.

Email Alert - Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply