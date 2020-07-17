Breaking News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -UPDATE: An Idaho Falls man was killed at around 10:14 a.m. Friday in a motorcycle-pickup accident near the intersection of the Yale-Kilgore Road and Old Shotgun Road in Island Park.



Idaho State Police said Roderick Erchul, 56, of Idaho Falls was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Yale-Kilgore Road. They said he tried to pass the eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Caleb Richardsen, 22, of Rigby.



They said the motorcycle clipped Richardsen’s vehicle and drove off the left shoulder of the road.



Erchul died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.



Richardsen and his passenger were not seriously hurt.



Original Story:

Idaho State Police is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle vs pickup crash in Island Park.

Further details will be released when available.