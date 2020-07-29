Police renew request for help locating missing person

Breaking News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Chubbuck Police Department is renewing its request for help from the community regarding a missing person.

Karl Lockhart Lockhart was reported as a missing person to the Chubbuck Police Department by family on July 14.

Police asked for assistance from the community on July 17 and are again asking for the public’s help in locating Lockhart.

Lockhart’s last known contact with his family on June 17, and his last known location was in Chubbuck.

Karl is 5’10” and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Lockhart has existing medical conditions that require he have access to medications on a regular basis.

Police have received numerous tips from the public and are currently following up on several leads.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.