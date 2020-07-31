Grass fire contained

Breaking News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls firefighters were called to a grass fire near 6000 N. 25th East at around 3:11 p.m. Friday.

Working with the Ucon Fire Department, firefighters said the fire has been contained and burned two to three acres.



When firefighters arrived, the fire was about 50’ x 50’, but quickly doubled in size.



An outbuilding was on fire, and firefighters worked to keep flames away from homes and other structures in the area.

IFFD said several debris piles were burned and an old shed was damaged.



The road has now been closed. There are no injuries reported, and the cause is unknown.