Deputies investigate Fremont County incident

Breaking News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Fremont County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speed on Highway 32 just south of Ashton Wednesday at 9 a.m.

After the initial contact with the driver and his admission of there being a controlled substance in the vehicle, the driver fled from the scene and led the deputy on a high-speed chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The driver came to a stop near the intersection on Highway 20 and E 1000 N where he took his own life with a handgun.

Identification of the driver will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances of the event.