High-speed crash sends 1 to hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police investigated a crash in Pocatello around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ISP reports 26-year-old Marita G. Gonzales, of Pocatello, was driving southbound on Garrett Way at excessive speeds in a 2003 Cadillac DeVille.

Gonzales went through the intersection of Garrett Way and E. Gould St., continuing southbound onto N. 3rd Ave and hit a parked commercial vehicle near the intersection of N. 3rd Ave. and E. Day St. then rolled the vehicle.

Prior to the crash, Gonzales had fled from a Bannock County Sheriff's deputy, who had discontinued the pursuit.

Gonzales was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

A ground ambulance transported her to Portneuf Medical Center.

The crash investigation is continuing.