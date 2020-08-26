Police: Man escaped State Hospital South

Breaking News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Police Department reports a court-ordered male patient escaped from the State Hospital South at about 3:03 p.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt.

Police said the man is believed to be on foot and on the east side of town.

Police ask you do not attempt to contact or approach the man.

If you see him, contact Bingham County dispatch at 208-758-1234 or dial 911.

The Blackfoot School District reports there is a shelter in place order for MVMS, BHS and I.T. Stoddard as of 3:25 p.m. Wednesday due to a situation in the community.

The district said in a Facebook post the shelter in place protocol is precautionary, and no event has taken place at any of our buildings.

The district is following the advice of local law enforcement and said it will update parents as possible.