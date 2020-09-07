Multiple power outages in the area

Breaking News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Rocky Mountain Power reports there are 51 outages in Idaho affecting 6,504 customers.

In the Ammon area, there is an outage affecting 3136 customers. Crews have been notified and are investigating the cause. Estimated restore time is before 7 p.m.

In the Mud Lake area, crews have arrived to two outages affecting 563 customers and are investigating the cause.

In the Goshen area, crews have been notified of an outage affecting 1022 customers. Estimated restore time is before 7 p.m.

In the Lorenzo area, crews are investigating the cause of two outages affecting 238 customers. The estimated restore time is before 7:30 p.m.

In the Osgood area, crews are investigating the cause of two outages affecting 848 customers. The estimated restore time is before 7:30 p.m.

Report downed wires

CALL 1-877-508-5088

Text your outage report

TEXT OUT TO 759677

Call to report an outage

1-877-508-5088

You can view more details about the outages HERE.

IDAHO FALLS POWER

Idaho Falls Power has reported some outages caused by broken tree limbs.

For those affected, IFP does have crews responding and will restore power as soon as possible.