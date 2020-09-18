Fatal crash near Blackfoot

Breaking News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 77-year-old Blackfoot man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Friday.

At approximately 6:58 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated the crash near Blackfoot.

ISP reports Leonard Wadsworth was driving southbound on I-15 at milepost 90.4, south of Blackfoot in a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup when the pickup drove to the right of construction cones and struck a parked, unoccupied forklift.

Wadsworth succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

ISP reports Wadsworth was wearing his seatbelt.

Idaho State Police is still investigating the crash.