I-15 open as dust dies down

Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6:15 p.m. Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts is open.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are in the process of shutting down Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts.

ISP reports the area has reduced visibility from high winds blowing dust/dirt across the roadway.

🚨🚨Pending Road Closure🚨



Interstate 15 near milepost 129, north of Idaho Falls, has reduced visibility from high winds blowing dust/dirt across the roadway. ITD and ISP are in the process of shutting down the highway. Go to https://t.co/08B9eTbchg for updates. pic.twitter.com/5BAE1fhWxG — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) September 25, 2020

ITD said the road will remain closed until further notice.

You can find updates HERE.