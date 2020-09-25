Skip to Content
I-15 open as dust dies down

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6:15 p.m. Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts is open.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are in the process of shutting down Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts.

ISP reports the area has reduced visibility from high winds blowing dust/dirt across the roadway.

ITD said the road will remain closed until further notice.

