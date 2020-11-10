Police seek help locating missing person

Breaking News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating 32-year-old Sterling Johnson who was last seen on October 30 around 4 p.m. near the City of Refuge in downtown Idaho Falls.

Johnson is six feet tall and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweat pants with orange shoes and a blue or gray color hoodie.

Sterling Johnson

The sheriff's office reports he suffers from medical and mental health issues.

Johnson typically lives with relatives in the area but most often leaves on his own for long periods of time living homeless.

At this time, police believe Johnson does not have sufficient clothing for cold weather or necessary medications for his health issues.

Sterling Johnson

Anyone with information or who has seen Johnson since October 30 is asked to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200 and ask to speak with a deputy immediately or contact Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, of the P3tips app on your mobile device.