3 hospitalized after crash

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Ferry Butte Road and Blackhawk Road in Bingham County Sunday around 10 p.m.

ISP reports Eloysa C. Lusk, 24, of Blackfoot, was driving a 2015 Kia OLX northbound on Blackhawk Road when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Ferry Butte Road.

Travis L. Henderson, 51, of Blackfoot, was driving a 1998 Ford F150 westbound on Ferry Butte when he was struck on the driver's side by the Kia OLX.

Lusk and her passenger, Samantha J. Zamora, 21, of Burnet, Texas, was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Henderson was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

No occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The intersection was blocked for approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.