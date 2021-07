Breaking News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - A lone runner in Island Park was attacked by a grizzly bear Friday morning.

It happened in the Stamp Meadow and Kilgore-Yale Road area.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the 41-Year-old male from Maryland had puncture wounds from being bitten several times but did not want to be treated.

The attack involved a female grizzly with two cubs.

Officials are warning people to be extremely careful in wildlands areas.