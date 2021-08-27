Fatality crash on US 93 just south of Salmon

Breaking News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on US 93 at milepost 301, just south of Salmon Friday around 1 a.m.

According to police, 26-year-old Eric Brimberry of Gibbonsville was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2004 Ford F250 when Brimberry drifted off the west side of the road, overcorrected, crossed both lanes of travel and veered off the east side of the road.

Brimberry's vehicle overturned and struck a tree.

Brimberry was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office.