Police seek help locating missing juvenile

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho Falls Police Department, is requesting help from the southeast Idaho community to locate a missing juvenile.

Police say 15-year-old Victoria (Tori) Olsen has been missing since May 1. She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 104 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Olsen was last seen at her McCammon residence on Sunday at approximately 8:00 p.m. Olsen left without her medication. Police say she may be in the Idaho Falls area or Bannock, Bingham or Bonneville counties.

Anyone with information regarding Olsen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7114.