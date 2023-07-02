Three people dead in Fremont County after inner tubing accident

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Three people are dead following a tubing accident near Fun Farm Bridge and 2650 East by the Snake River in Fremont County. Fun Farm Bridge is a popular recreational place where many go to fish, and swim.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, a group of six people were floating down the Snake River and into a diversion dam, which caused three individuals to drown after getting caught in the undertoe current of the dam.

"Irrigation is a big part of water here in eastern Idaho. And every time you pull water out of the river, there is a diversion dam which directs some water down the canal," said Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, who continued. "On the downstream side of that diversion dam, the water just rolls. And it's very easy to get caught in that rolling turbulent water on the downstream side. And that's what happened Sunday."

Humphries is encouraging all would-be river recreationists after Sunday's incident to take precautions before entering the water. "Be very careful when they're on the river and wear flotation devices, one of our victims today didn't have a flotation device. He got through the dam the first time and jumped back in to help rescue somebody else and didn't make it. So I admire his courage, but he didn't have a flotation device on. And anybody on the river, regardless of your experience as a swimmer or as a boater, please wear flotation devices. And I would remind people that anyone under 18 is required to wear a flotation device."

Humphries is also reminding people that many of Fremont County's waters are still high and still cold from the long winter.

All three bodies of the victims have been recovered. No identities have been released as the Sheriff's Office is in the process of notifying the next of kin. "That process is happening, but it's not complete yet," said Humpries.

