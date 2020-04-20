Small business emergency money runs out, new grant opens today

Business Watch

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The initial emergency loans set aside for small businesses hurt during the pandemic ran out on Thursday.

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration used the entire $349 billion dedicated to the Paycheck Protection Program, to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll.

To add to the dried pool of resources, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce created the Save Small Business Initiative, which begins accepting applications at 1:00 p.m. MST on Monday.

The four-part campaign includes supplemental financial assistance, advocacy, resources, webinars and guides, and research.

The Chamber will give $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities. The money comes from corporate and philanthropic partners, according to the Chamber's press release.

There are several eligibility requirements which can be found here.

For more information on the Save Small Business Grant Fund including qualifications, the application process and FAQs, please click here.