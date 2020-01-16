Idaho Falls man arrested for felony injury to a child

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 33-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested on two counts of felony injury to a child Thursday morning.

Back on Jan. 6, a four-month-old child was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital after parents reported the child had fallen off the father’s lap and was displaying symptoms consistent with a head injury. The infant was found to have a brain bleed and was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

Medical staff at Primary Children’s determined the injuries were inconsistent with falling off the father's lap and contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Medical staff reported the infant had a significant amount of blood around the brain due to bi-lateral subdural hematomas that are several weeks old.

The infant also had significant retinal hemorrhages in both eyes from a more recent event.

Medical staff reported the injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma from two separate events.

Idaho Falls Police detectives have been investigating the child’s injuries.

In an interview, the father, Charles Miller, confessed to IFPD Detectives that on Jan. 6 he became frustrated and threw the infant down on to his bed, likely causing the retinal hemorrhages.

Miller confessed a similar incident had occurred around Thanksgiving, causing the original brain bleed.

Miller was arrested on two counts of felony injury to a child and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.