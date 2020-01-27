Skip to Content
Do you recognize this truck?

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Police Department needs your help identifying a truck.

Do you recognize this dark-colored extended cab Chevrolet truck? It has spare tires and tool chest in the back of the truck.

Police say the individuals in this vehicle are suspects in a recent grand theft of 1996 Black Honda Civic bearing Utah license place 1C5VH. The stolen Honda has white aftermarket wheels and stickers in both front and rear windows of the vehicle.

The Blackfoot-Bingham Joint Detective Division is still attempting to locate the Honda and Chevrolet truck.

Pictures of the suspected truck and victim vehicle are posted below.

If you have any information, you can reach the Blackfoot Police on their Facebook page or leave a voice mail for the detective’s office at 208-782-3085.

