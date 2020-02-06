Ammon and Nampa men arrested for child pornography crimes

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested two men on Wednesday on child pornography charges.

The first arrest resulted in federal charges for a Nampa man. 21-year-old Cameron M. Benjamin was charged with possession of child pornography.

The Nampa Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service assisted the ICAC Unit. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho is prosecuting the case.

The unit also arrested an Ammon man on state charges. 54-year-old Timothy K. Stillman was taken to the Bonneville County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed child pornography and was charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and Moscow Police Department assisted the ICAC Unit.

Wednesday’s ICAC arrests followed an arrest made in Canyon County Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.