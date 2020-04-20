Multiple people arrested on active warrants and possession of illegal drugs

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports multiple people were arrested on active warrants and possession of illegal drugs Thursday.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 1400 block of E. Iona Rd. to a report of a disturbance between two residents at 3:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with 34-year-old Jonathon Buchanan who advised he was in the process of kicking two tenants out, 37-year-old Amber A. Norby and her boyfriend.

During this time, deputies could smell marijuana coming from inside the residence and located a male and two females trying to hide near outbuildings behind the residence.

One female was identified as 24-year-old Destri R. Esterbrook of Shelley, and after providing false names, the other two were identified as 24-year-old Jacob Naifeh and 28-year-old Ciara L. Holm, both of Idaho Falls.

Deputies asked Buchanan about the presence of marijuana inside the residence to which he denied knowledge of.

Information from Buchanan at that time indicated Norby had been inside the residence; however, deputies found she may have climbed out a back window and locked her self in a small garage as they were arriving.

Deputies discovered Norby had an active felony warrant for a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Corrections and an active misdemeanor warrant from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Everyone located on the property was detained at that time while deputies obtained a search warrant for the property.

During this time it was discovered Naifeh was wanted on a felony probation violation and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also discovered Holm was wanted on a felony warrant for failure to comply with pre-trial services.

Both were transported to the Bonneville County and booked for their outstanding warrants.

While Deputies were obtaining a search warrant for the property, a vehicle parked in the driveway belonging to Esterbrook was searched after a K-9 indicated to the presence of illegal drugs.

Esterbrook advised she had brought some of the others who were being detained to the residence and was currently on parole for prior drug charges.

Deputies located items of drug paraphernalia and approximately 1.7 grams of suspected heroin inside the vehicle.

Esterbrook was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and released from the scene pending a warrant request for possession of heroin.

Shortly before Deputies arrived with a search warrant, a female exited the locked garage next to the residence and identified herself as Amber Norby. Norby was taken into custody at that time and later transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on the outstanding warrants.

During a search of the residence, deputies found multiple items of drug paraphernalia along with approximately 4.8 grams of methamphetamine and 10.6 grams of heroin.

Norby was also booked into jail on new felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and heroin as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies are continuing their investigation into this incident and have submitted a report to the Prosecutor’s Office for further potential charges on Buchanan relating to the found controlled substances and paraphernalia inside the residence.