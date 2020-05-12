Police seek help in graffiti investigation

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these photos as part of an investigation into a recent string of graffiti in Idaho Falls.

Police believe the individuals pictured may have been involved or may have information that could assist with the investigation.

If you recognize any of these individuals, contact IFPD at 208-529-1200.

You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org to be eligible for a cash reward.