2 arrested on felony drug and aggravated assault charges

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports two individuals were arrested Saturday.

At approximately 10:18 p.m, deputies were sent to the area of Ammon Road and Lincoln Road to a report of a vehicle following the reporting party and the driver brandishing a handgun.

A deputy in the area at the time of the call observed the suspect's vehicle, a white Chevy Impala, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop as it turned on to 3750 E.

Police say the suspect vehicle turned off its lights and accelerated away from the deputy around the block and back to Lincoln Road with the deputy following behind it, before pulling onto another side street and stopping.

Deputies were able to secure the male driver and female passenger of the suspect vehicle and identify them as 42-year-old Jason C. Wilcoxson and 27-year-old Bobbie Jo Robertson.

Wilcoxson told Deputies he was following the reporting party’s vehicle believing it was a person he gave money to for the purchase of methamphetamine at a residence in Idaho Falls.

Wilcoxson and Robertson both said they believed the person was attempting to steal the money but denied brandishing a firearm or threatening anyone.

During this time, a deputy found a handgun on the side of the road just around the corner from where Wilcoxson came to a stop and after further conversation, Wilcoxson admitted it belonged to him, and he threw it out the window while trying to elude the Deputy.

In a search of Wilcoxson’s vehicle, deputies found several drug pipes and two separate prescription medications Wilcoxson said belonged to him, but he did not have a prescription for.

Deputies made contact with the reporting party and passengers, all teenagers, who described Wilcoxson and Robertson making threatening gestures toward them holding the firearm as they were driving down the road.

Through investigation, deputies determined the 5 juveniles left a residence on 13th St. near the area Wilcoxson said he attempted to purchase illegal drugs.

Wilcoxson and Robertson apparently mistook them for the person(s) they attempted to purchase drugs from and followed them making threats of harm if they didn’t return the money.

Wilcoxson was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on felony charges of aggravated assault, evidence destruction/concealment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and misdemeanor charges of eluding a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robertson was also transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for accessory to/or withholding knowledge of a felony crime. During the intake process at the jail, deputies found Robertson had attempted to conceal a syringe on her person that was filled with a liquid believed to be methamphetamine. In addition to the original felony charge, Robertson was also booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a jail facility.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.