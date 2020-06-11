Police seek help identifying vandals

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two individuals who vandalized and burglarized vending machines.

On June 4, the two individuals entered the Portneuf Health and Trust building at 500 S 11th and vandalized and burglarized the vending machines.

The total cost of damages to the two machines was more than $5,400 and $340 was taken.

If you can identify the individuals or have further information, contact Officer Garner ref #20-P10483 at 208-234-6100 or send an email to egarner@pocatello.us.