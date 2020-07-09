Former bailiff sentenced for income tax evasion

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - A Lewiston man and former Nez Perce County bailiff got to three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty in June to one count of state income tax evasion.

John Mainini Jr. was recently sentenced in Latah County’s Second District Court for inflating the income tax withholding reported on the W-2s he e-filed with his state tax returns for 2012-2014 and 2016. That resulted in refunds he wasn’t entitled to receive.

“Taxpayers should know that the Idaho State Tax Commission compares W-2s issued by employers to the W-2s their employees file,” Tax Commission Chairman Tom Harris said. “People who cheat do get caught and are prosecuted for their actions.”

In addition to probation and community service, Mainini must pay $4,721 in restitution to the Tax Commission, file a truthful 2015 Idaho income tax return, and file timely, truthful returns during his probation.

To report tax fraud, email the Tax Commission at fraud@tax.idaho.gov or complete the online fraud referral form at tax.idaho.gov/fraud. You can choose to remain anonymous.