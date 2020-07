Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Do you recognize this individual?

The Idaho Falls Police Department is trying to identify this man, who is a person of interest in a theft investigation.

If you recognize him, please contact IFPD at (208)529-1200.

You can also report anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward by reporting to Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.