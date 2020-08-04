2 arrested after Saturday search warrant

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports two were arrested after a search warrant was served in the 600 block Lawndale Dr. in Bonneville County Saturday morning.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Deputies were able to detain 50-year-old Christopher W. Gee and 40-year-old Faithe V. Rowberry inside the residence along with a separate female adult who lived there.

Gee, who is currently on parole, was placed under arrest for an active felony warrant for a parole violation.

Deputies found approximately 15 grams of heroin in Gee’s pocket and when asked he admitted he knew it was heroin.

During a search of the room Gee and Rowberry had been living in, deputies seized approximately 10 grams of marijuana, drug pipes and items used in the weighing and packaging of illegal drugs.

Gee was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the parole violation warrant as well as a felony charge of drug trafficking in heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rowberry was also transported to the Bonneville Count Jail and booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold.