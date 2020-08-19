Scammers impersonate Pocatello Police in money-grabbing calls

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Sunday, Pocatello Police received reports of a person or persons impersonating cops.

Three separate people called police to report someone impersonating a Sergeant Nelson of the Pocatello Police Department. Ironically, the real Lieutenant Ian Nelson answered those reports, according to Lt. John Walker.

The scammer(s) apparently told people that PPD had a warrant out for their arrest or an outstanding charge that required them to get a money order and transfer the fines to a certain account.

"We don't ask for money. We won't ask for money," Lt. Walker said.

Any fines associated with a criminal charge are handled through the court system, not police. Police ask anyone receiving suspicious calls to report them online here.

PPD is investigating the calls, though they haven't received any more reports like this since Sunday.