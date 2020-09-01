Wanted man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance in the 3900 block of Deer River Dr. in Bonneville County Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived and made contact with an adult female who said she was riding in a vehicle with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Elijah D. Chavez, when he pointed a gun at her neck and told her to drive.

After a few moments, the female said Chavez pushed her out of the car on Deer River Dr., and she ran to the closest residence yelling for help.

Chavez apparently drove away and was gone from the area as deputies arrived.

The victim told deputies Chavez had been drinking alcohol and believed it to be part of the cause of his actions.

While deputies were on scene, they were advised by an acquaintance of the victim that Chavez was at a nearby residence.

Deputies arrived and made contact with Chavez and his vehicle.

In a search of the vehicle, deputies located a handgun with a loaded magazine inside.

Chavez was taken into custody at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Deputies also found Chavez to be wanted for an active felony warrant for attempted strangulation from a 2018 Bonneville County case.

Chavez was booked into jail on the outstanding warrant and a new charge of aggravated assault.