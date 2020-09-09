Man arrested for trafficking meth, nearly 100 hydrocodone pills

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 51-year-old Idaho Falls resident has been arrested for trafficking meth and nearly 100 hydrocodone pills.

On August 31 shortly before midnight, Idaho Falls Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 8th Street and Lee Avenue after the officer recognized the driver and confirmed he was driving on a suspended license.

An officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle and observed a baggie of marijuana visible sticking out of the passenger’s pocket.

The officer asked the passenger, identified as Tony Sallings, to step out of the vehicle and conducted a search of his person.

Officers located 54.2 grams of methamphetamine, 98 hydrocodone pills, two baggies of marijuana with a total weight of 3.75 grams and drug paraphernalia on Salling’s person.

Sallings admitted he did not have a prescription for the hydrocodone pills.

Sallings was arrested for felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.