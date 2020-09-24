Police arrest man for robbery, battery

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police arrested a 30-year-old Idaho Falls resident on multiple charges Wednesday.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers and detectives located Aqwane Reeves near 3rd Street. They had been looking for Reeves after receiving a warrant for his arrest on charges of robbery and battery with the intent to commit a serious felony.

Reeves also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Bannock County.

An Idaho Falls Police officer in a marked patrol vehicle performed a traffic stop on Reeve’s vehicle in the area of 3rd Street and S Holmes Avenue after officers and detectives positively identified him as the driver of the vehicle.

Officers blocked the roadway around the traffic stop for a short time until Reeves was safely in custody because they knew Reeves is regularly in possession of firearms which posed safety concerns for others in the area.

Officers conducted a search of Reeves’ person and found him in possession of 10 oxycodone pills in a small baggie and 1.4 grams of heroin. Reeves said he had a prescription for the oxycodone. Officers checked with the Idaho Prescription Monitoring Program and found that there was no matching filled prescriptions in Reeve’s name.

Reeves’ warrant stems from an incident on August 22 when officers began investigating a report that a teenage juvenile had been battered and robbed. Through the investigation, officers and detectives were able to determine the juvenile had been attempting to purchase marijuana when he was attacked by the people he was attempting to purchase the marijuana from.

The victim reported he had made arrangements to meet Aqwane Reeves at an address on Ashment, and when he arrived. he was taken behind an apartment building where Reeves demanded his money. The juvenile refused, and Reeves and one or two unknown males held him down and forcibly took cash from him. When the juvenile yelled for help, he reported he was struck in the head and face multiple times. He reported Reeves had hit him in the head and face with a handgun during this incident. The juvenile was able to leave, and a private vehicle transported him to an area hospital.

Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who witnessed portions of the incident. Witnesses and the victim were able to positively identify Reeves as one of the males involved in the attack.

Detectives were also able to confirm the phone number the victim used to communicate with the man he arranged to purchase marijuana from belongs to Reeves.

Reeves was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance (heroin), felony possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), the IFPD warrant for felony robbery and felony battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, as well as the Bannock County misdemeanor warrant.

Reeves was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.