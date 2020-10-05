Small town hit with two early morning vehicle thefts

Crime Tracker

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Power County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public not to leave their keys in their cars after two vehicles were stolen Monday morning.

PCSO received a report at 5:40 a.m. Monday of a stolen truck in the Rockland area. People are asked to keep their eyes open for a grey 2010 Dodge truck with a flatbed, toolboxes and other work equipment.

Another incident, which officials believe is unrelated, of a stolen vehicle in Rockland was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday. This was a brown 2014 Chevy pickup with black fender flares.

While the nature of these thefts is still unknown, law enforcement is still reminding people to secure their vehicles and remove their keys from the car.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the PCSO at 208-226-2311.