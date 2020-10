Crime Tracker

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Chubbuck Police are asking the public to be aware of an uptick in thefts in the community.



Over the past 60 days, police say there has been a string of reports of stolen vehicles, vehicle burglaries, and home burglaries in the community.



Police are asking people to lock up vehicles and secure valuables in homes. They say most of the thefts could be easily preventable by simply locking doors.