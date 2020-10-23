Investigation underway after 2 found deceased in Bellevue

Crime Tracker

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police are investigating after two dead bodies were found in a coffee shop in Bellevue.

ISP detectives were called to the coffee shop on the 100 block of N. Main Street in Bellevue Thursday shortly after 8:00 p.m. where they located the bodies of two deceased individuals, a man and woman, inside the business.

The incident is currently being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Investigators say it appears both individuals were well known to each other.

ISP detectives are working with the Blaine County Coroner on the investigation.

According to ISP, the names of the deceased will be released by the Coroner's office once the next of kin has been notified.