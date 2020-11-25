Skip to Content
Reentry center walkaway captured

Jesus Manuel Perez mug
Jesus Manuel Perez

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The man who walked away from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center Saturday is back in custody.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesus Manuel Perez in Idaho Falls Wednesday without incident.

The capture was the result of an investigation by staff from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center, the Idaho Department of Correction’s Probation & Parole District 7 and the department’s Special Investigations Unit. 

Perez is being held in the Bonneville County jail.

