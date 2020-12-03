2 Idaho men charged with alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced two Idaho men were arrested this week following investigations conducted by his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

On Wednesday, ICAC investigators arrested 21-year-old Jeffery B. Spracher, of Idaho Falls, for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Spracher is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative images.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

On Thursday, ICAC investigators arrested 61-year-old Alan P. Tilford, of Salmon, for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. He was booked into the Lemhi County Jail.

Tilford is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative images.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, Salmon Police Department and the Lemhi County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.