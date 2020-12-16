3 arrested after taking tools from Habitat for Humanity volunteer

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An Idaho Falls Police Officer responded to a report of a theft that had occurred in the 1000 block of Science Center Drive around 9:00 a.m. Dec. 7.

The victim reported he parked his vehicle at a Habitat for Humanity house that he going to work on as a volunteer.

The victim opened his trunk to get his tools out and then went into the residence. When he returned to his vehicle, the victim found his tools had been taken and called the police. The estimated value of the tools was approximately $5,000.

The IFPD Officer investigating the theft contacted a nearby business that had security cameras on their property that may have captured the theft. Upon viewing the footage, the officer found the cameras had captured the theft as it occurred, including images of the suspects and the suspect

vehicle.

Later in the day, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Idaho Falls Police Officer who had begun the initial investigation located the suspects' vehicle driving on Yellowstone Hwy near Elm Street while on patrol. The officer recognized the driver as the man who had been the passenger in the footage of the theft earlier in the day.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver and two passengers.

Additional officers responded to assist, and after speaking with the officers, the three occupants of the vehicle admitted knowledge of the theft of the tools. Each person told officers a different account of which of the three had been actively involved in the theft.

Officers conducted an initial search of the vehicle for the tools but did not locate them in the vehicle. One of the suspects told the officers the tools were at a local mechanical shop where one of the suspects had just started working. Officers responded to that location and were able to locate the

stolen tools with the help of the shop owner, who had no knowledge of the way the tools had been obtained by the suspects.

The victim responded to that location to reclaim his tools and reported a tool belt was still missing. Officers conducted a second more thorough search of the vehicle and located the missing tool belt which was returned to the owner. They also located drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol in the area immediately surrounding the driver’s seat.

Jesus Perez Camacho-Ramirez, Pedro Alejandro Sanchez-Mendez, and Tomas Espinoza were each arrested for felony grand theft and were taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Jesus Perez CamachoRamirez had been driving the vehicle when it was stopped by the IFPD Officer and was also arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.