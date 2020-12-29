Police recover stolen gun made to look like a toy

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police recover a stolen gun that was made to look like a toy gun. Police said the tip of the gun was wrapped in orange tape, which is concerning to officers since the orange tape is used to identify a fake weapon.

Police said they found the gun on December 24 after they got a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in a parking lot with two people inside possibly using illegal drugs.

Police identified the driver as Karlee Kuck, 24, of Idaho Falls and the passenger in the car as Simon Martinez, 38, of Idaho Falls.

Police said Martinez is known by officers to frequently be armed.

As officers were detaining the two, Kuck told them there was a gun in her purse which belonged to Martinez. Kuck said it was in her purse because Martinez was a convicted felon and was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Officer determined the gun was stolen in September from an unlocked vehicle when they checked the gun's serial number.

As officers search the vehicle, they found several types of illegal drugs and paraphernalia in the car.

Karlee Kuck, age 24 of Idaho Falls

Kuck was arrested on the following charges, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance - Heroin, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Simon Martinez, 38, of Idaho Falls

Martinez is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Felony Drug Trafficking in Cocaine, Felony Drug Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Martinez also had an outstanding Bonneville County Warrant with an original charge of Drug Trafficking with a $500,000 bond. Martinez was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, police said.