Crime Tracker

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Negotiators successfully talked their way through a hostage situation at the Rexburg Police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators tell us a man walked into the building around 3:45 p.m. and grabbed a woman doing business there.

He reportedly held a knife to her throat and demand officers shoot him.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody without injury about 45 minutes later.